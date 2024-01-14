Global Conscience Awakens at ‘al-Aqsa Storm’ Conference in Tehran

An international conference, christened the ‘al-Aqsa Storm, awakening of human conscience,’ is currently in session in Tehran, Iran. This conference has been convened with the intention of deliberating on the concerns surrounding the al-Aqsa Mosque, a site of paramount religious significance to Muslims globally. Packed with religious scholars, political figures, and activists from various corners of the planet, the event is a melting pot of dialogue, shared perspectives, and the formulation of responses to the trials encountered by the al-Aqsa Mosque and its worshippers.

Protection of Islamic Heritage Sites

One of the principal subjects of discussion at the conference is the protection of Islamic heritage sites. This focus underscores the importance of safeguarding sites like the al-Aqsa Mosque, which are vital to the cultural and religious fabric of the Muslim world. The conversation extends beyond physical preservation to include the respect for the sanctity of these sites and the rights of worshippers.

The Rights of Palestinian Worshippers

The conference also addresses the rights of Palestinian worshippers, a topic that has come into sharp focus due to the issues faced by the al-Aqsa Mosque. The event provides a platform for the discussion of the challenges faced by Palestinians in practicing their faith freely and safely, highlighting the need for immediate action and intervention.

Implications for Global Peace and Human Conscience

The broader implications of the situation in the Middle East on global peace and human conscience are also under the microscope. The conference serves as a reminder that the repercussions of the conflicts affecting religious sites like the al-Aqsa Mosque extend far beyond regional borders. The conference’s mission is to raise awareness about the present condition of the al-Aqsa Mosque, foster unity among Muslim communities, and champion peaceful solutions to conflicts impacting religious sites.

Among the attendees are representatives from human rights organizations and international legal bodies who have gathered to discuss the Israeli regime’s brutal aggressions against the Palestinian people. This includes the martyrdom of thousands and extensive destruction in Gaza. The attendees have called for the Israeli regime to be brought before international courts to answer for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The message is clear: The Palestinian issue is of primary importance to the Islamic world, with the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque being a “red line for all Muslims”.