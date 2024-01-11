en English
BNN Newsroom

Global Chip Antenna Market Soars, Driven by IoT and 5G Advancements

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
Global Chip Antenna Market Soars, Driven by IoT and 5G Advancements

The global chip antenna market is witnessing substantial growth, with sales amounting to a staggering $2.7 billion in 2022 and predicted to surge at an impressive 9.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Key drivers behind this growth surge are the expanding applications of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the rapid advancements in 5G technology.

Driving Forces Behind the Market Upsurge

The burgeoning demand for compact, efficient wireless communication solutions across a myriad of industries, spurred by the rise of IoT applications and the proliferation of 5G networks, is a primary catalyst for this market expansion. Chip antennas, miniature antennas integrated into semiconductor chips, are becoming increasingly crucial in wireless communication due to their space-saving and cost-effective characteristics.

The IoT sector, particularly in areas like smart homes, healthcare, automotive, and industrial automation, is creating a high demand for these antennas. Additionally, the consumer electronics industry, propelled by the trend towards sleek smartphones and wearable devices, is further boosting the market.

Challenges and Innovations

However, the market faces challenges such as signal interference and limited range in certain applications, which might hinder the widespread adoption of chip antennas. Despite these hurdles, advancements in semiconductor technology and ongoing research and development initiatives are fueling continuous innovation in chip antenna technology, driving their increased adoption in various wireless communication applications.

The trend of miniaturization in electronics is also contributing to the market’s expansion, despite the challenges of miniaturization and cost. The advent of 5G and mmWave technology presents significant growth opportunities, as does the development of new antenna architectures like fractal and dielectric resonator designs.

Future of Chip Antenna Market

Looking forward, future innovations in the chip antenna market are expected to include embedding chip antennas directly into other components, using advanced materials, and employing new fabrication techniques to create more sophisticated antenna structures. Persistence Market Research highlights the importance of these factors in understanding the dynamics of the chip antenna market, thereby signaling a promising future for this burgeoning sector.

BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

BNN Newsroom

