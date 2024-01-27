Global Call to Eliminate Leprosy Stigma: A WHO Initiative

In an unprecedented move, the leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a resounding global appeal to eradicate the stigma that surrounds Leprosy, or Hansen's disease. This plea sheds light on the necessity of assimilating Leprosy patients into society and treating them with the dignity and respect they deserve.

The State of Leprosy Today

While the world has seen significant strides in treating and preventing the disease, the leader of the WHO underscores that discrimination and social ostracism continue to be formidable obstacles for those grappling with the condition. The stigma tethered to Leprosy often paves the path to isolation and psychological harm, escalating the hardships experienced by patients.

A Call to Action

The WHO's call to action encompasses a drive for increased awareness, education, and resources to battle the disease and the social issues it spawns. The organization champions a joint effort from governments, healthcare providers, and communities to bolster support for Leprosy patients, secure access to treatment, and foster understanding in a bid to quell the discriminatory attitudes and practices that persistently impede the lives of countless individuals battling the disease.

Global Initiatives Against Leprosy Stigma

The campaign to eliminate the stigma attached to leprosy is also embodied in the Global Leprosy Strategy 2021-2030 and the Global Appeal 2024, jointly launched by WHO and the Sasakawa Leprosy Initiative. These initiatives, along with observances such as World NTD Day and World Leprosy Day, underscore the urgency to address the social and psychological aspects of the disease, combat stigma, and uphold the dignity and human rights of those affected by leprosy.