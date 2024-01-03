en English
BNN Newsroom

Glenn Howerton Sells Venice Home: A Fusion of Classic and Contemporary Design

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:15 am EST


Renowned actor Glenn Howerton, recognized for his unforgettable role in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ has recently sold his striking Venice residence for a sum of $2.39 million. The two-story Craftsman-inspired house, built in 2008, is a stunning amalgamation of classic and contemporary elements.

A Blend of Classic and Contemporary

The home’s interior design is marked by beamed ceilings, dark wood floors, and wainscoting. A unified palette of gray tones stitches these distinct elements together, creating a harmonious balance. The property, sprawling over 3,100 square feet, is an embodiment of luxury and elegance.

Epitome of Luxury

The house comprises formal living and dining rooms, a center-island kitchen, an island/den, four bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms. Adding to its allure, the family room extends into a covered porch through French doors, enhancing the integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. The outdoor area is equally captivating, featuring a fire pit/lounge, a detached two-car garage, and a meticulously maintained garden adorned with drought-tolerant plants.

Glenn Howerton’s Successful Career

Howerton, at the age of 40, has already made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. He has been a lead on ‘It’s Always Sunny’ since its launch in 2005, earning him widespread recognition. His acting prowess is not limited to this show; he has also made appearances in ‘The Cleveland Show,’ ‘The Mindy Project,’ and ‘House of Lies.’ Howerton’s success is reflected in his real estate investments as well; he initially purchased this Venice home seven years ago for $1.692 million.

Tiffany Rochelle from Halton Pardee + Partners and Jason Vogel from the Olson Agency were the facilitators of this successful sale. The new owners can look forward to dwelling in a house that is a testament to Howerton’s refined taste and the timeless appeal of Craftsman architecture.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

