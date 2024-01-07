en English
BNN Newsroom

Glasgow Charity Spirit of Springburn Grapples with Funding Crisis Amid Rising Community Needs

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Glasgow Charity Spirit of Springburn Grapples with Funding Crisis Amid Rising Community Needs

At the heart of Springburn Shopping Centre in Glasgow is a charity called Spirit of Springburn. It has become a lifeline for the local community, providing services such as a community fridge, a food bank, and mental health support. However, the charity is now grappling with a severe funding crisis that threatens its ability to continue these crucial services.

Waning Grants and Rising Costs

In the aftermath of the pandemic and faced with a looming cost-of-living crisis, the need for the services offered by Spirit of Springburn has grown exponentially. Despite this, the charity is finding it increasingly difficult to sustain its operations due to insufficient grants and funding. Helen Carroll, the chairperson of the charity, has voiced her concerns about the sustainability of their services in the face of dwindling financial support.

The Lifeline of Limited Council Aid

The charity currently receives a modest amount of funding from the Glasgow City Council’s Area Partnership. However, this is nowhere near enough to cover the needs of the charity and the community it serves. Carroll has therefore urged the Glasgow City Council to provide more support to local charities. The pandemic saw many such organizations close their doors due to a lack of funding, and the fear is that more will follow if the situation doesn’t change.

Striving for Survival

In response to the crisis, Spirit of Springburn has launched a fundraiser on Crowdfunder. Yet, with their hands full addressing community needs, they have limited time and resources to devote to fundraising activities. A spokesperson for the council acknowledged the financial difficulties faced by third sector groups. The council has allocated a three-year funding package worth almost £50 million through the Glasgow Communities Fund. But this fund was oversubscribed, leaving some organizations, including Spirit of Springburn, without the much-needed financial aid. The council has also offered feedback and financial advice to those who missed out, while highlighting their own financial constraints and the limited resources available for third sector groups.

In these challenging times, the Spirit of Springburn is not just battling a funding crisis, but is fighting to keep alive the spirit of hope and community resilience that it has fostered over the years. The charity’s struggle is a stark reminder of the pressing need to better support third sector groups that are so integral to the wellbeing of our communities.

BNN Newsroom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

