Gisele Bundchen on Motherhood and Co-Parenting Post-Divorce: A Harper's Bazaar Exclusive

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, supermodel Gisele Bundchen opened up about how she navigates motherhood post-divorce. Bundchen, who shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian, with her ex-husband, NFL superstar Tom Brady, emphasized the importance of teaching her kids life lessons and values, and the challenges of co-parenting.

Advertisment

The Art of Co-Parenting

Bundchen and Brady, despite their split, remain committed to co-parenting and prioritizing their kids' needs. Co-parenting in two different households, however, does not come without its difficulties. The supermodel highlighted the challenges of instilling a sense of responsibility in her kids and maintaining consistency with two different sets of rules.

Living Her Truth

Advertisment

Unfazed by the intense scrutiny and speculation over her divorce, Bundchen chooses to live her 'truth.' She expressed the importance of not being affected by others' opinions and emphasized the simple things that bring her joy, including her love of jiujitsu.

Supporting Her Stepson

Moreover, Bundchen's role as a mother extends beyond her biological children. She emphasized the importance of supporting her stepson, Jack, and maintaining a positive relationship with Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan. Despite the challenges, Bundchen remains dedicated to her children and continues to draw parallels between how they maintain their room and their approach to life, a testament to her commitment to teaching her children the values that her mother taught her.