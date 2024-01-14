Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges

On January 13, Ginger Zee, the celebrated meteorologist from Good Morning America (GMA), rang in her 43rd birthday on the idyllic Caribbean island of Anguilla. However, this joyous occasion was marked by a conspicuous absence of public acknowledgment from her close GMA co-workers on social media. Despite numerous birthday wishes from fans after Zee posted a breathtaking photo of a sunset over Anguilla, some of her colleagues, including Sam Champion and Robin Roberts, remained notably silent.

Post-Birthday Snub: A Social Media Silence

While hundreds of fans showered Zee with well-wishes on her Instagram, the social media silence from her co-workers was palpable. What made this more notable was the online activity of co-worker Sam Champion, who shared snapshots from his trip to Miami Beach, yet made no mention of Zee’s birthday. This lack of recognition from her colleagues came as a surprise to many, considering the usual camaraderie displayed on the GMA set.

A Birthday Celebrated On-Air

Despite the social media snub, Zee’s birthday was not entirely disregarded by her colleagues. On the contrary, the entire GMA crew showered her with on-air birthday wishes, complete with a cake and treats. This celebration was shared with her fans through her Instagram Stories, offering a glimpse into the warm in-studio atmosphere that contrasted sharply with the cold shoulder given on social media.

Ginger Zee’s Recent Health Struggles

Before her birthday vacation, Zee had taken an extended leave from GMA due to an illness that affected her entire family over the holiday break. She openly discussed her health struggles on social media, detailing a challenging battle with flu and COVID-19 within a span of a month. Regardless of her recent health struggles, Zee appeared resilient and radiant as she celebrated her birthday in the Caribbean, seemingly not letting the social media snub dampen her spirits.