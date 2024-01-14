en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges

On January 13, Ginger Zee, the celebrated meteorologist from Good Morning America (GMA), rang in her 43rd birthday on the idyllic Caribbean island of Anguilla. However, this joyous occasion was marked by a conspicuous absence of public acknowledgment from her close GMA co-workers on social media. Despite numerous birthday wishes from fans after Zee posted a breathtaking photo of a sunset over Anguilla, some of her colleagues, including Sam Champion and Robin Roberts, remained notably silent.

Post-Birthday Snub: A Social Media Silence

While hundreds of fans showered Zee with well-wishes on her Instagram, the social media silence from her co-workers was palpable. What made this more notable was the online activity of co-worker Sam Champion, who shared snapshots from his trip to Miami Beach, yet made no mention of Zee’s birthday. This lack of recognition from her colleagues came as a surprise to many, considering the usual camaraderie displayed on the GMA set.

A Birthday Celebrated On-Air

Despite the social media snub, Zee’s birthday was not entirely disregarded by her colleagues. On the contrary, the entire GMA crew showered her with on-air birthday wishes, complete with a cake and treats. This celebration was shared with her fans through her Instagram Stories, offering a glimpse into the warm in-studio atmosphere that contrasted sharply with the cold shoulder given on social media.

Ginger Zee’s Recent Health Struggles

Before her birthday vacation, Zee had taken an extended leave from GMA due to an illness that affected her entire family over the holiday break. She openly discussed her health struggles on social media, detailing a challenging battle with flu and COVID-19 within a span of a month. Regardless of her recent health struggles, Zee appeared resilient and radiant as she celebrated her birthday in the Caribbean, seemingly not letting the social media snub dampen her spirits.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 seconds ago
Entertainment Roundup: Margot Robbie's Possible Hiatus, Ariana Grande's New Single, and Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun 3'
The entertainment world reverberates with the decisions of its brightest stars, each step echoing through the corridors of Hollywood and beyond. Recently, Margot Robbie, celebrated for her diverse acting roles, hinted at the possibility of stepping away from the limelight, a move echoing the past trajectory of Jennifer Lawrence who once chose to retreat following
Entertainment Roundup: Margot Robbie's Possible Hiatus, Ariana Grande's New Single, and Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun 3'
Amazon Coventry Donates £7,000 to Children's Hospital; Laura Ward Honored for Her Philanthropic Work
36 mins ago
Amazon Coventry Donates £7,000 to Children's Hospital; Laura Ward Honored for Her Philanthropic Work
Willem Dafoe: Discussing 'Poor Things', Oscar Prospects, and Hollywood's Streaming Culture
55 mins ago
Willem Dafoe: Discussing 'Poor Things', Oscar Prospects, and Hollywood's Streaming Culture
Amazon Shoppers Laud HG Mould Spray for Effortless Mould Removal
8 mins ago
Amazon Shoppers Laud HG Mould Spray for Effortless Mould Removal
Internet Searches Amplify Fake News Susceptibility, Reveals Nature Study
9 mins ago
Internet Searches Amplify Fake News Susceptibility, Reveals Nature Study
Ghostly Encounter at Coombe Abbey: Young Boy Captures Photo of Victorian Phantom
31 mins ago
Ghostly Encounter at Coombe Abbey: Young Boy Captures Photo of Victorian Phantom
Latest Headlines
World News
Jamaica: The Integrity Commission and the Quest for Accountability
28 seconds
Jamaica: The Integrity Commission and the Quest for Accountability
Nepal's Constitutional Lawyers' Forum Elects New Leadership
1 min
Nepal's Constitutional Lawyers' Forum Elects New Leadership
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Faces Legal Backlash Over Remarks on Sonia Gandhi
1 min
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Faces Legal Backlash Over Remarks on Sonia Gandhi
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
1 min
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
1. FC Kaiserslautern Triumphs in US Training Camp Opener
2 mins
1. FC Kaiserslautern Triumphs in US Training Camp Opener
Contrasting Rallies in Washington Reflect Public Engagement in Global Issues
2 mins
Contrasting Rallies in Washington Reflect Public Engagement in Global Issues
Nehawu Takes Minister Lindiwe Zulu to Court Over Director-General Reappointment
2 mins
Nehawu Takes Minister Lindiwe Zulu to Court Over Director-General Reappointment
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
5 mins
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
Tevin Imlach: From Traveling Reserve to Maiden Call-Up for West Indies Tour to Australia
5 mins
Tevin Imlach: From Traveling Reserve to Maiden Call-Up for West Indies Tour to Australia
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app