Gildan Activewear's Leadership Dispute: Activist Investors Push for Reinstatement of Former CEO

A Montreal-based company, Gildan Activewear, is currently at the heart of a significant leadership dispute. Former CEO Glenn Chamandy, who was dismissed in December, may be reinstated due to pressure from activist investors. These investors, including the investment firm Browning West, which holds a considerable chunk of Gildan's stock, have demanded Chamandy's return and have since increased their stake to about 5%.

Board's Decision and Shareholder Response

The board of directors initially dismissed Chamandy without disclosing a reason but later accused him of being distracted by external business ventures and threatening to resign if the board did not support his acquisition-focused strategy. Chamandy, however, refutes these allegations, asserting that the board is diminishing the company's value and neglecting shareholder interests. Notably, Gildan's stock price has dropped since Chamandy's firing, while the broader market has ascended.

Investors Demand Reinstatement

Following Chamandy's dismissal, Browning West demanded his return. The firm, along with other major shareholders, criticizes the board for poor governance and disrespecting shareholder will. They also question the track record of the new CEO, Vince Tyra, contrasting it with Chamandy's successful leadership since the company went public in 1998. The mounting pressure has prompted the board to schedule a special meeting for the end of May to address the issue.

Legal Challenges and Board's Counter-Measures

In response to Browning West's attempt to replace the current board chair, Donald Berg, and seven other directors with their nominees, including Chamandy, Gildan's board has sought support from Coliseum Capital. Furthermore, the company has questioned the legality of how Browning West increased its ownership and has applied to a Quebec court to nullify Browning West's request for a meeting. The dispute continues to escalate as both parties stand firm on their positions, with a clear resolution still elusive.