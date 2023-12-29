en English
BNN Newsroom

Gibraltar’s Weather: A Cloudy Day with the Eastern Levanter Wind

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:08 pm EST
Gibraltar’s Weather: A Cloudy Day with the Eastern Levanter Wind

Residents and visitors of Gibraltar brace themselves as the local Met Office forecasts a cloudy day with the characteristic easterly wind, known as a levanter. With the temperature expected to peak at a relatively cool 16 degrees Celsius, the day’s weather could influence a range of activities including outdoor pursuits, travel plans, and maritime operations in the region.

The Levanter: A Local Phenomenon

Gibralter is no stranger to the levanter. This strong easterly wind is a recurring feature in the Mediterranean region’s weather patterns, particularly impacting the area around Gibraltar. Not just a wind, the levanter is a part of Gibraltar’s unique weather identity, remembered by locals and visitors alike for its impressive cloud formations and cooling effect on the scorching Mediterranean days.

Affect on Daily Life and Operations

The weather, while seemingly a mundane aspect of everyday life, holds significant sway over the day-to-day operations of Gibraltar. The forecast, though lacking in specifics such as potential precipitation or exact wind speeds, is key in preparing the populace for the day ahead. It is especially critical for those involved in outdoor activities and maritime operations, as the cloudy cover and the presence of the easterly wind could require necessary adjustments to their plans.

Looking Ahead: Weather’s Influence on Gibraltar

The weather in Gibraltar is not just a daily concern, but a defining feature of this Mediterranean enclave. With average temperatures ranging from a chilly 14 degrees Celsius in January to a balmy 25 degrees Celsius in the height of summer, the weather shapes the rhythm of life in Gibraltar. As the locals look ahead to the coming days, the forecasted temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius signal not just the need for warm jackets, but also a reminder of the unique weather identity of their home.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

