en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Ghostly Encounter at Coombe Abbey: Young Boy Captures Photo of Victorian Phantom

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Ghostly Encounter at Coombe Abbey: Young Boy Captures Photo of Victorian Phantom

England’s Coombe Abbey hotel grounds, known for its historic charm, recently added an eerie entry to its lore. During a Christmas light trail event, a young boy named Oliver had a ghostly encounter that will be remembered for years to come. While visiting the hotel grounds with his sister Rebekah and grandfather Eric, Oliver managed to capture a chilling photograph. The image featured a ghostly figure peering out of a hotel window, draped in Victorian attire, complete with a white cap and apron.

A Victorian Phantom at Coombe Abbey

The figure, captured by Oliver’s lens, seemed to be motionless and vanished shortly after being spotted. The Tatham family, despite their playful lookout for ghosts, did not expect to encounter any supernatural beings. This made the incident both surprising and mysterious, leaving an indelible mark on their holiday memories. The spectral entity, dressed in a style reminiscent of the Victorian era, was thought to be the ghost of a former maid who served the Craven family, the erstwhile residents of Coombe Abbey.

The Legend of Matilda, the Maid

Oliver speculated that the figure could be the ghost of Matilda, a maid who served the Craven family. The legend of Matilda’s hauntings at Coombe Abbey has been whispered among visitors and staff for years. Stories suggest that Matilda’s spirit never left the property, forever serving her spiritual duties in the afterlife. The ghostly figure that Oliver captured in his photograph bore a striking resemblance to descriptions of Matilda, further fueling the speculations.

Unscheduled Spectral Encounter

The Tatham family’s unexpected encounter with a ghostly figure at Coombe Abbey adds another layer to the property’s storied past. Despite the surprise, the family took the incident in stride, treating it as an added adventure to their holiday festivities. The photograph captured by Oliver has since been shared widely, sparking intrigue and curiosity about the ghostly inhabitants of Coombe Abbey. Whether you’re a believer in the supernatural or a skeptic, it’s hard to deny the allure of a good ghost story, especially when it comes with such compelling photographic evidence.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 mins ago
Amazon Coventry Donates £7,000 to Children's Hospital; Laura Ward Honored for Her Philanthropic Work
Amazon’s team in Coventry demonstrated their philanthropic spirit by engaging in a series of fundraising activities, successfully raising a sum of £3,500. The tech giant matched this amount, leading to a total donation of £7,000 to Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity. The funds are set aside to purchase distraction equipment, an initiative aimed at making hospital
Amazon Coventry Donates £7,000 to Children's Hospital; Laura Ward Honored for Her Philanthropic Work
The Olsons: A Tale of Early Retirement Through Frugal Living and Real Estate
1 hour ago
The Olsons: A Tale of Early Retirement Through Frugal Living and Real Estate
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
1 hour ago
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
Willem Dafoe: Discussing 'Poor Things', Oscar Prospects, and Hollywood's Streaming Culture
25 mins ago
Willem Dafoe: Discussing 'Poor Things', Oscar Prospects, and Hollywood's Streaming Culture
Deceptive Marketing Practices: The Rising Exploitation of the Elderly
46 mins ago
Deceptive Marketing Practices: The Rising Exploitation of the Elderly
Finding the 'Sweet Spot' in Digital Media Content Strategies
55 mins ago
Finding the 'Sweet Spot' in Digital Media Content Strategies
Latest Headlines
World News
Anti-Israel Protesters Attack Secret Service Agents Outside White House
11 seconds
Anti-Israel Protesters Attack Secret Service Agents Outside White House
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring Clash
19 seconds
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring Clash
Ipswich Town Women Shift Focus to Cup Competition
23 seconds
Ipswich Town Women Shift Focus to Cup Competition
Caribbean Nations Ramp Up Measures Against Infectious Diseases
26 seconds
Caribbean Nations Ramp Up Measures Against Infectious Diseases
Congress Spokesperson's Facebook Post Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Disrespect to Hindu Sentiments
50 seconds
Congress Spokesperson's Facebook Post Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Disrespect to Hindu Sentiments
Brother Martin Triumphs Over Jesuit in District 9-5A Basketball Game
1 min
Brother Martin Triumphs Over Jesuit in District 9-5A Basketball Game
Thunder Strikes Victory Over Magic in Competitive Showdown
1 min
Thunder Strikes Victory Over Magic in Competitive Showdown
Brawl at Football Match Sparks Investigation and Arrests
1 min
Brawl at Football Match Sparks Investigation and Arrests
Michigan's Struggle with Renewable Energy Projects: A Battle of Power and Local Governance
1 min
Michigan's Struggle with Renewable Energy Projects: A Battle of Power and Local Governance
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
49 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app