Ghana's President Akufo-Addo Calls for Action Against Africa's Rising Military Coups

Amidst a concerning rise in military takeovers in Africa, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has stepped forward, urging a united front among African leaders, sociopolitical stakeholders, and experts to develop and implement vigorous strategies to combat this trend. Speaking at the Reflection Forum II on Unconstitutional Changes of Government, Akufo-Addo highlighted the alarming state of democracy on the continent, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions to preserve its integrity. With six Member States of the Union currently suspended due to unconstitutional governmental changes, the urgency for action has never been more apparent.

Diagnosing the 'Coup Belt'

President Akufo-Addo's remarks shed light on a disturbing pattern of political instability, with a geographical stretch now infamously known as the 'coup belt'. This area, extending from the Atlantic coast in West Africa through the Sahel to the Red Sea coast in the Horn of Africa, has been the backdrop for two coups already in 2023. The Ghanaian leader's insights underscore the extent and severity of the challenge, highlighting the importance of a collective effort to address the root causes of these unconstitutional changes.

Proposing a Multifaceted Solution

In response to the crisis, Akufo-Addo called for a robust dialogue among African Union (AU) officials, secretariats, elected officials, international civil servants, think tanks, and other groups to provide practical and innovative recommendations. He stressed the significance of empowering citizens to demand compliance and accountability from their governments, as well as the crucial role of developing national institutions in preventing future coups. Moreover, Akufo-Addo highlighted the necessity of ensuring truly free and fair elections and fostering better cooperation among intelligence services at both regional and continental levels to pre-empt potential threats to democracy.

Empowering Institutions and Citizens

At the core of Akufo-Addo's message was the belief in the power of institutional development and citizen empowerment. By investing in the strengthening of national institutions and encouraging a culture of compliance and accountability, African countries can build a more resilient and democratic society. This approach not only aims to address the immediate threats posed by military takeovers but also seeks to lay the groundwork for sustainable political stability and governance across the continent.

The call to action by President Akufo-Addo at the Reflection Forum II represents a pivotal moment in Africa's ongoing struggle to safeguard democracy. As the continent grapples with the challenges of unconstitutional changes of government, the insights and recommendations put forth by Akufo-Addo offer a beacon of hope. By fostering collaboration among various stakeholders and investing in the foundational pillars of democracy, Africa can aspire to a future where military coups are a relic of the past, and the ideals of democratic governance are firmly entrenched across the continent.