Ghana's New Vehicle Tax Policy: NDC Member Urges Rejection of NPP Flag Bearer

Chris Doughan, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, has called on Ghanaians to reject the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming December elections. This stern directive comes in the wake of Doughan accusing Bawumia of dishonesty, particularly in his role as the head of the Government's Economic Management Team (EMT) and the implementation of the contentious new vehicle tax aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

A Tax Policy Under Fire

Launched by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on February 1, 2024, the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112) levies emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles. The policy, conceived to address greenhouse gas emissions, has been met with widespread disappointment and criticism. The Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU), for instance, has foreseen an increase in transport fares as a direct result of the levy, with their PR Officer, Mr. Abass Imoro, criticizing the lack of communication from the Finance Minister regarding the new tax's impact on passengers and businesses.

Accusations of Dishonesty

Doughan labeled Bawumia as a "shameless liar", drawing parallels between his tax collection and the biblical character Zacchaeus, notorious for his deceit. The NDC member squarely blamed Bawumia for the country's economic difficulties and the hardships faced by Ghanaians.

Experts Weigh In

Benjamin Boakye, the Executive Director of Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), added to the growing discord by stating that the tax is unlikely to reduce carbon emissions but may instead lead to tax evasion. The Institute of Climate and Environmental Governance (ICEG) voiced concerns about the management of the revenue generated and recommended establishing an Emission Fund for accountability, implementing the Levy progressively, and adopting a progressive tax structure approach. They also called for the tax proceeds to be allocated for climate-related initiatives and intensifying public awareness on emissions reduction.

The controversy surrounding the Emissions Levy Act, 2023, continues to stir debate, with citizens, experts, and political figures alike questioning its effectiveness and implications.