en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s Quest to Break Guinness World Record

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s Quest to Break Guinness World Record

The New Year dawned with a delightful aroma emanating from the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, Ghana, as the country’s renowned chef, Faila Abdul Razak, embarked on a daring culinary journey. Faila began her quest on January 1, 2025, to shatter the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, currently held by Irish chef Alan Fisher at 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Against the Clock and the Cauldron

Faila’s ambitious endeavor aims to keep the stoves burning for over 120 hours. This audacious feat, if successful, would not only eclipse the official record but also outlast the unofficial marathon by a Ugandan chef known as Mama D. The transparent glass kitchen at the hotel’s forecourt, adorned with canned foods, spices, utensils, and information about the record attempt, offers a captivating spectacle to the onlookers.

A Culinary Marathon for a Cause

Beyond the thrill of the challenge, Faila’s pursuit represents a remarkable milestone for the culinary arts. The chef, who is also the founder and CEO of Mickey’s INN restaurant, aims to put Ghana and the North on the international stage, promoting tourism and economic opportunities. The marathon is also a testament to Faila’s diverse professional background, which spans Integrated Community Studies, part-time music, and acting.

The Personal Element in the Public Eye

Amid the sizzling pans and simmering pots, Faila’s personal life is also drawing attention. Her marriage to Lt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei, a military man noted for his service to Ghana, on November 1, 2020, is being highlighted. The paternity of their undisclosed child remains unconfirmed, adding an element of intrigue to the narrative. Yet, the focus remains firmly on Faila’s culinary conquest, with her husband described as supportive and proud of her endeavor.

As Faila Abdul Razak stirs the pot and stokes the fire, the world watches with bated breath. The race is not just against the clock, but also against the limits of human endurance and culinary creativity. This pursuit is more than just a culinary marathon; it is a testament to the spirit of ambition, the love for one’s craft, and the pursuit of excellence that transcends boundaries.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Magnet Fisher Sophie Doyle Uncovers AK-47 Among Other Finds

By Mazhar Abbas

Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference: Highlighting Commitment to Pet Health

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Iraq's Prisons at 300% Capacity: Human Rights Activist Proposes Correctional City

By BNN Correspondents

Amazon Slashes the Price of the Razer Stream Controller X: A Game-Changer for User Setups

By BNN Correspondents

Siena Basketball Teams Score Points Against Food Insecurity ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 mins
Siena Basketball Teams Score Points Against Food Insecurity ...
heart comment 0
Jennifer Lopez Rings in the New Year with a Message of Kindness Amid Marital Rumors

By BNN Correspondents

Jennifer Lopez Rings in the New Year with a Message of Kindness Amid Marital Rumors
Recognizing the Unseen Chains: A Survivor’s Journey from Emotional Drain to Freedom

By Hadeel Hashem

Recognizing the Unseen Chains: A Survivor's Journey from Emotional Drain to Freedom
Avant Homes Embarks on £61M Housing Development in Nottinghamshire

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Avant Homes Embarks on £61M Housing Development in Nottinghamshire
Football Manager 2024: Are Player Attributes Impacting Gameplay?

By Israel Ojoko

Football Manager 2024: Are Player Attributes Impacting Gameplay?
Latest Headlines
World News
Centene Corporation Settles Overbilling Allegations with $25.9 Million Payment to South Carolina
8 seconds
Centene Corporation Settles Overbilling Allegations with $25.9 Million Payment to South Carolina
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
16 seconds
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
France to Stop Accepting Foreign-Trained Imams in Bid to Curb Influence
2 mins
France to Stop Accepting Foreign-Trained Imams in Bid to Curb Influence
Kansas City Royals' Strategic Line-Up Decisions: Spring Training and Beyond
2 mins
Kansas City Royals' Strategic Line-Up Decisions: Spring Training and Beyond
Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 48, Rescue Operations Continue Amid Aftershocks
2 mins
Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises to 48, Rescue Operations Continue Amid Aftershocks
Adele Roberts to Compete in Dancing On Ice Following Cancer Recovery
2 mins
Adele Roberts to Compete in Dancing On Ice Following Cancer Recovery
Washington Commanders Gear Up for Major Overhaul After Disappointing Season
3 mins
Washington Commanders Gear Up for Major Overhaul After Disappointing Season
Aortic Aneurysms and Atherosclerosis: An Unexpected Protective Relationship
3 mins
Aortic Aneurysms and Atherosclerosis: An Unexpected Protective Relationship
Clare's Minor Hurling Team Clinches First All-Ireland Championship in 26 Years
3 mins
Clare's Minor Hurling Team Clinches First All-Ireland Championship in 26 Years
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app