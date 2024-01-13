en English
BNN Newsroom

Ghana Political Developments: NDC’s Fifi Kwetey Addresses VP Bawumia Criticism

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST
Ghana Political Developments: NDC's Fifi Kwetey Addresses VP Bawumia Criticism

In a significant political development in Ghana, Fifi Kwetey, a key figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has addressed former President John Mahama, advocating that any criticism or political challenge against the current Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia be left to the NDC. This statement comes in the backdrop of the fast-approaching 2024 elections in Ghana, where the NDC is expected to contend with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Dr. Bawumia is an influential figure.

Decoding the Political Strategy

The statement by Kwetey alludes to an intention within the NDC to engage Dr. Bawumia directly, suggesting that the NDC has a strategic approach to confronting the Vice President’s policies and influence. This move is indicative of the party’s confidence in their political standing and their conviction to challenge the incumbent government.

The Heat of Political Rhetoric

As Ghana’s political parties gear up for the 2024 general elections, such dialogues underscore the competitive nature of political discourse in the country. Major parties are focusing on key opponents within the rival camp, with the intention of countering their influence and gaining a strategic edge. The NDC’s decision to single out Dr. Bawumia as their main political adversary highlights the Vice President’s significance in the NPP and the upcoming electoral battle.

An Unusual Demand

In an interesting turn of events, renowned economist and businessman Dr. Kofi Amoah has asked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to disclose the sources of his wealth. This demand followed a post by Dr. Bawumia, where he revealed that he had personally funded the construction of an ultra-modern sports complex in Nalerigu, which he commissioned on January 7, 2024. This request by Dr. Amoah brings a new dimension to the political discourse, adding to the intensifying election-season narratives in Ghana.

BNN Newsroom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

