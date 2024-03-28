Ghana Invited to Bid for 2026 Athletics Champs, Eyeing Historic Hosting Rights

Following the resounding success of the 2023 African Games, the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has extended an invitation to Ghana to bid for the 2026 African Athletics Championships. Bawa Fuseini, President of Ghana Athletics, shared this news, emphasizing the transformative impact the Legon Stadium could have on athletes and Ghana's international hosting capabilities. This invitation comes in the wake of Ghana's impressive medal haul at the recent African Games, where the nation secured six medals, marking a pivotal moment in its athletics history.

Legon Stadium: A Beacon of Sporting Excellence

With a seating capacity of 11,000, the Legon Stadium has swiftly become a cornerstone for major sporting events in Ghana, having hosted both the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2023 African Games. The stadium's pivotal role extended to various sports, including athletics, football, and rugby, showcasing its versatility and world-class facilities. Fuseini highlighted the successful organization and execution of the athletics events at the stadium, which played a significant role in Ghana's commendable performance, securing six medals.

Ghana's Potential First Hosting in Decades

Since its establishment in 1979, Ghana has yet to host the African Athletics Championships, with Nigeria having the honor twice, in 1989 and 2018. This year, Cameroon is set to host the championships, signaling a rotation of hosting rights across the continent. The CAA's invitation to Ghana to bid for the 2026 event is a testament to the country's growing stature and capabilities in organizing major athletics competitions, potentially marking Ghana's inaugural hosting of this prestigious athletics event.

Focused on the Future

The bid for the 2026 African Athletics Championships represents more than just an opportunity to host a major sporting event; it signifies Ghana's ambition to elevate its position on the global athletics stage. The successful organization of the 2023 African Games, coupled with the state-of-the-art facilities at the Legon Stadium, underscores Ghana's readiness to welcome athletes and spectators from across Africa. Fuseini's confidence in the success of the bid and the championship's potential impact on the development of athletics in Ghana speaks volumes about the nation's commitment to fostering sporting excellence.