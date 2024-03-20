Ghana Air Force Helicopter Emergency Landing Ensures Operations Unaffected, Ghana Gas Reassures

Following an emergency landing of a Ghana Air Force helicopter with registration number GHF 696 on March 19, 2024, the Ghana Gas Company has promptly addressed concerns regarding the impact on its operations.

The incident, which occurred near Bonsukrom in the Western Region, involved 21 passengers, including Ghana Gas personnel, during a routine inspection of offshore and onshore gas pipeline rights of way. Despite adverse weather conditions leading to the unforeseen event, the company confirmed that all passengers were accounted for without any casualties and that its operations would continue unaffected.

Immediate Response and Assurance

The Ghana Gas Company, through its Head of Corporate Communications, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, released a statement on the day of the incident, reassuring the public and its staff of the situation's control.

The statement emphasized the safety of all passengers and the ongoing routine medical check-ups for the crew members. Additionally, it highlighted the activation of the Ghana Airforce emergency response, showcasing the preparedness and quick action taken by both the military and the company in response to the emergency.

Concurrently, the Ghana Armed Forces issued a statement confirming the incident's details, including the time and location of the emergency landing, and reiterated the absence of fatalities.

Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quarshie, the Director General in charge of Public Relations of the Air Force, assured the public of the evacuation and medical attention provided to all onboard. The ongoing investigation aims to unearth the cause of the bad weather-induced landing, with a view to implementing enhanced safety measures for future operations.

Operational Continuity and Public Confidence

The swift and transparent communication from both the Ghana Gas Company and the Ghana Armed Forces has played a crucial role in maintaining public confidence in the safety protocols and operational resilience of the gas company.

By affirming that the incident will not disrupt gas operations, the Ghana Gas Company underscores its commitment to energy security and continuity of service, even in the face of unexpected challenges.

This incident serves as a testament to the robust emergency response frameworks in place within Ghana's energy sector and the military's support in ensuring these frameworks' effectiveness. As investigations continue, the emphasis remains on learning and adapting from the incident to fortify safety measures for the personnel involved in critical infrastructure inspections and maintenance.