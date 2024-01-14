en English
BNN Newsroom

GGCA Reports Decline in Civil Service Administrative Officer Roles

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
In a detailed report, the Gibraltar General and Clerical Association (GGCA) has brought to light a worrying trend within the Civil Service. According to the association, there has been a marked decrease in the number of Administrative Officer roles within the Civil Service, with a reported loss of 84 positions since 2011. This decline spans over a decade and could have far-reaching implications for public service delivery.

Impact on Quality of Public Services

The GGCA’s report raises serious concerns about the impact this reduction in staffing levels may have on the quality of public services. With fewer administrative officers in place, the burden on remaining staff members increases. This could potentially lead to a decrease in efficiency and effectiveness, jeopardizing the Civil Service’s ability to meet the needs of the public.

Concerns for Staff Workload and Job Satisfaction

There’s more at stake than merely the quality of public services. The GGCA has highlighted the possible detrimental effect this decline may have on the workload and job satisfaction of remaining staff. Overburdened staff could potentially experience burnout, leading to a further decline in service quality and a drop in morale within the Civil Service.

Call for Review of Policies

The GGCA has made a strong call for a comprehensive review of staffing levels and recruitment policies within the Civil Service. The association emphasizes the need for the Civil Service to remain capable of effectively meeting public needs. This report may prompt broader discussions on the efficiency and effectiveness of the Civil Service, as well as the implications for public employment and service delivery in the context of changing government administrative requirements.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

