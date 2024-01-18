GGCA Calls for Active Member Engagement Amid Decreasing AA Roles in Civil Service

The Gibraltar Government Clerical Association (GGCA) has issued a plea to its Administrative Assistant (AA) members, urging them to participate actively in addressing the ongoing reduction in AA roles within the Civil Service. The union estimates that, since 2011, there has been a decrease of 84 positions at the AA grade, a trend that, if left unchecked, could impact the livelihoods of numerous civil service professionals.

Low Turnout at Key Meeting

To address the dwindling AA roles, the GGCA convened a meeting, hoping to discuss and ideate solutions with its AA-grade members. However, the response was underwhelming as the attendance was disappointingly low. This lack of participation was viewed as a significant setback, hampering the union's ability to effectively advocate for its members.

Call for Increased Member Engagement

In light of this, the GGCA is now encouraging its members to express their willingness to participate in future gatherings. The union is also requesting its AA members to put forth their views in writing, a step they believe will help fortify the collective voice of the affected professionals. A strong response and substantial backing from its members is what the GGCA believes it needs to advance the issue effectively.

Legal Opinion in Review

Further, the GGCA is currently reviewing a legal opinion provided by the Government prior to the meeting. While the specifics of this legal advice remain undisclosed, the union's examination of it suggests an increased seriousness about the matter. It is a move that underscores the union's commitment to securing a fair resolution for its members.

As the GGCA navigates this complex issue, it emphasizes the need for unity and active participation from its members. The union firmly believes that gaining sufficient support is not only crucial for advancing the matter but also for striving towards a just and equitable resolution that will ensure the sustainability of AA roles within the Civil Service.