In a thrilling display of football skill and strategy, Getafe's Borja Mayoral clinched the top spot on the Spanish league scoring chart with his 14th goal of the season during a match against Granada. The victory, a convincing 2-0 triumph for Getafe, saw Mayoral rise to share the limelight with Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid and Artem Dovbyk of Girona, the co-leaders in scoring.

Mayoral's Momentous Goal

Mayoral's goal was the result of a serendipitous slip by Granada's goalkeeper, Augusto Batalla, leaving him with the simple task of tapping the ball into an unguarded net. This pivotal moment not only boosted Getafe to victory but also propelled Mayoral to join the league's leading scorers, a testament to his exceptional talent and consistency.

Greenwood's Contribution

The match also showcased the prowess of former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood. Greenwood marked his presence by effortlessly lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper from within the box, possibly with a deflection. This goal, coupled with Mayoral's, sealed Getafe's victory and further established Greenwood's reputation as a formidable striker.

Granada's Struggles Continue

Granada's misery was compounded when Myrto Uzuni missed a crucial penalty kick. This miss, along with the goalkeeper's slip, exacerbated Granada's struggles as they languish second-to-last in the league, a mere five points above Almeria.

Getafe's Position in the League

Getafe's win has put them comfortably in the 10th place, trailing Las Palmas by just two points. With players like Mayoral and Greenwood in top form, Getafe's prospects in the league seem promising.