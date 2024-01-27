In a momentous act of historical reconciliation, the German Foreign Ministry has acknowledged Germany's responsibility for the war crimes committed during the Siege of Leningrad in World War II. This admission coincides with the 80th anniversary of the city's liberation, a city that now goes by the name of St. Petersburg.

Unveiling the Horrors of the Siege of Leningrad

The Siege of Leningrad, a horrifying chapter in history, lasted an excruciating 872 days and claimed thousands of lives. The Russian Investigative Committee has highlighted the fact that there was no military justification for the siege, stating it was a part of Nazi's deliberate strategy of extermination through starvation.

Amidst the daily bombardment, at least 3,000 buildings were destroyed and a further 7,000 suffered significant damage. The financial aftermath, when adjusted to modern currency, is estimated to exceed 35 trillion rubles ($391 billion).

Germany Accepts Historical Responsibility

The German Foreign Ministry's statement is a significant acknowledgement of the atrocities inflicted during World War II, atrocities that continue to shape Russian collective memory. The Ministry has committed to preserving the memory of the crimes committed by German troops and to ensuring such horrors are never repeated.

As a part of this endeavour, Germany has made a humanitarian gesture towards the living victims of the blockade and has expressed support for countering the rehabilitation of Nazism in Ukraine. The Ministry's statement also implicates other European countries in the siege of Leningrad, calling for a shared responsibility in remembering and addressing the past.

Remembering the Victims of Nazism

Dmitry Krysenko, a Doctor of Historical Sciences, emphasised the importance of not forgetting the victims of Nazism during the Great Patriotic War. His words serve as a reminder of the immense human cost of war and the shared duty to remember and learn from history.

Germany's official recognition of its historical responsibility for the war crimes committed during the Siege of Leningrad is a significant step towards acknowledging past wrongs, promoting international understanding, and ensuring such atrocities are never repeated.