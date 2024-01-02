en English
BNN Newsroom

Germantown’s Major Developments Promise Significant Growth

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
The city of Germantown is poised on the brink of a dramatic transformation, with four major developments set to infuse new life into the area. The Thornwood development, the redevelopment of the former Germantown Country Club, the Farmington Kimbrough Development, and the TraVure project are all in various stages of execution, promising a significant surge in residential, retail, and hospitality spaces.

Thornwood: A New Urban Community

Spanning 17 acres, Thornwood is envisioned as a vibrant, walkable urban community. The sixth phase of this development will see the construction of a five-story, 114-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott, featuring a rooftop restaurant named The Overland. This phase also encompasses 5,000 square feet of retail space, bringing a wealth of shopping opportunities to residents and visitors alike. The seventh phase, known as The Registry at Thornwood, is scheduled to commence in the summer, adding a high-end apartment building with 54 units, additional retail space, and luxurious amenities such as a rooftop pool and underground parking.

Revitalization of Germantown Country Club

The former Germantown Country Club is set to undergo a radical transformation, with 145 acres earmarked for the construction of a neighborhood comprising 366 homes, common spaces, and recreational facilities. The first phase of this ambitious project is slated for completion in the fall of 2024.

The TraVure Project

The TraVure project, a sprawling 10-acre, $125 million mixed-use development, is already witnessing a high occupancy rate of 96%. Its fourth phase recently received approval for the addition of a three-story office and retail building, promising further expansion and growth.

The Standard Germantown: A Fresh Lease of Life

The Standard Germantown, formerly known as Carrefour at the Gateway, is gearing up for its second phase. This will add 27,000 square feet of retail space, 320 residential lofts, and a parking garage, with construction set to commence in April 2024.

BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

