Geregu Power Plc Announces N20bn Dividend, Shareholders Laud Otedola's Leadership

At the recent annual general meeting in Lagos, shareholders of Geregu Power Plc celebrated the approval of a substantial N20 billion dividend, underscoring the company's robust financial health and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Femi Otedola, the company's chairman, played a pivotal role in this achievement, holding significant shares directly and indirectly, and was praised for his visionary leadership and the positive impact on minority shareholders in Nigeria's capital market.

Strategic Growth and Shareholder Satisfaction

Under Otedola's stewardship, Geregu Power has not only delivered impressive dividends but also seen significant capital appreciation, with shares closing at N1,000 per unit. This financial success story is partly attributed to the company's strategic decisions and market positioning, which have set a benchmark for other companies in the sector. Mukhtar Mukhtar, Chairman of the Trusted Shareholders Association, commended Otedola for fulfilling his promise to list Geregu on the stock exchange and for the resultant value creation for shareholders.

Addressing Industry Challenges

Despite the celebratory mood, discussions at the meeting also touched upon the broader challenges facing the power sector. Akin Akinfemiwa, Geregu Power's CEO, highlighted ongoing efforts to improve power infrastructure and supply in alignment with the Presidential Power Initiative. He also pointed out the potential of the West African Power Pool to enhance earnings, albeit with a cautious approach due to the economic challenges within the region. Akinfemiwa reassured shareholders of the company's commitment to managing risks and ensuring reliable gas supply for power generation.

Future Prospects and Diversification

Looking ahead, Geregu Power is exploring opportunities to diversify its customer base and reduce dependency on the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET). This strategic shift aims to improve the company's financial health and mitigate risks associated with receivables. Julius Omodayo Owotuga, the firm's Deputy Chief Executive, expressed optimism about the company's performance in the first quarter, anticipating better earnings, improved cash flow, and enhanced shareholder value.

As Geregu Power Plc navigates through the complexities of the power sector, the leadership's forward-thinking strategies and commitment to stakeholder value remain key drivers of its success. The recent dividend approval not only rewards shareholders but also sets a positive outlook for the company's future, reinforcing its position as a leader in Nigeria's energy landscape.