General Santos City Seeks Private Partnership to Revive Struggling Landfill

In the heart of General Santos City, a 63.3-hectare landfill in Barangay Sinawal, once a beacon of sustainable waste management, now grapples with operational challenges and dwindling capacity. The local government, acknowledging the pressing need for a solution, is turning to the private sector for help.

A Call for Collaboration

Ferdinand Pareja, the head of the GenSan Solid Waste Management Office, announced the city's initiative to forge a public-private partnership (PPP) to manage and develop the struggling sanitary landfill. The goal is to address operational issues, such as the handling of collected waste, and alleviate the strain on the landfill's capacity.

The city took over the landfill operations from R-II Builders Inc. and the Philippine Ecology Systems Consortium Inc. three years ago when their contract expired. However, the facility, designed with a single cell waste facility of 5 hectares, is now at full capacity, unable to accommodate the daily collection of 120 tons of garbage from 26 barangays.

The Struggle with Waste Segregation

One of the primary issues plaguing the landfill is the poor segregation practices, resulting in only 10 percent of the collected waste being suitable for landfill disposal. The remaining waste should be segregated for composting and recycling.

"The lack of proper waste segregation at the source significantly impacts our waste management efforts," Pareja explains. "We need a comprehensive solution that includes education, enforcement, and infrastructure development."

A Second Chance for Private Partnership

The city is not new to the idea of private partnership. A private consortium, East Asia Sheng Tai, previously proposed a P100 million project to manage the landfill for at least 25 years. The proposal included the operation and maintenance of the sanitary landfill facility and the establishment and implementation of a waste conversion program.

However, the proposal did not push through due to unmet requirements. Now, the city is once again opening its doors to interested private firms for a joint venture agreement.

As General Santos City navigates the complexities of waste management, the call for collaboration echoes through the halls of its local government. The landfill, once a symbol of progress, now stands as a testament to the challenges and opportunities that lie in the path towards sustainable waste management.

In this journey, the city seeks not just a solution, but a partner—one who shares its vision for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.