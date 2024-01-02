Gen Z and Millennials Turn to ‘House Hacking’ Amid a Challenging Real Estate Market

The rising tide of homeownership aspirations among Gen Z and millennials is encountering the steep cliff of a challenging real estate market. High property prices and interest rates have compelled these generations to seek alternative strategies to attain homeownership. One such innovative approach is ‘house hacking’—renting out a part of one’s home or an entire property to generate additional income.

House Hacking: A Lifeline for the Younger Generations

A recent report by Zillow, a leading real estate marketplace, has shed light on the growing popularity of house hacking. It revealed that 39% of recent homebuyers perceive house hacking as a very or extremely important opportunity. Notably, this sentiment has grown by eight percentage points over a span of two years. The strategy enjoys particular favor among younger generations. As per Zillow’s survey, which included over 6,500 recent homebuyers conducted between April and July 2023, 55% of millennials and 51% of Gen Z homebuyers expressed a favorable opinion towards house hacking.

The Harsh Realities of the Current Real Estate Market

The median sale price for a U.S. home touched $413,874 in October, marking a 3.5% increase from the previous year. The average 30-year mortgage rate also reached a 23-year high of 8% in October. The implication of these rising costs is that potential homebuyers now need an average salary of $114,627 to afford a median-priced home, according to Redfin, a real estate brokerage. This scenario has made house hacking an attractive option, especially as the scarcity of smaller, starter homes forces younger buyers to consider more expensive properties than they might have preferred.

Impact of Rental Market Dynamics on House Hacking

The trend of house hacking is also influenced by the dynamics of the rental market. With the construction of new apartment buildings expected to add to rental inventory in the coming year, rental inflation has begun to cool down. Consequently, the rental vacancy rate has increased to 6.6% in the third quarter. This shift could make it harder for homeowners to rent out rooms as single-occupancy rentals become more affordable. However, the U.S. still grapples with a significant shortage of affordable housing options. This suggests that competitively priced home rentals could continue to serve as a reliable income source for homeowners, making house hacking a viable strategy for the foreseeable future.