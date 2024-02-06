Gemma Arterton Returns to 'Funny Woman' Set, Embracing 1960s Style for Season 2

Actress Gemma Arterton has once again stepped into the shoes of Barbara Parker, resuming filming for the second season of Sky TV's 'Funny Woman' in Bolton, Manchester. Embracing the iconic 1960s fashion, Arterton, 38, was spotted on set, reminding us of her character's journey from a beauty queen to a TV comedy star named Sophie Straw.

From Novel to Screen: Barbara Parker's Journey

The character Barbara Parker, adapted from Nick Hornby's novel 'Funny Girl', navigates the tumultuous world of the 1960s London sitcom industry. In a compelling narrative, the series captures her transformation amidst a male-dominated field and her subsequent rise as a beloved comedy figure.

A Glimpse into the Upcoming Season

The upcoming season continues to follow Barbara's success story, delving into her personal and professional life. Faced with a failed sitcom, a family secret, and a stint in Hollywood, the character ultimately returns to London. Armed with fresh experiences and ambition, she aspires to create a new show, a mirror to her life, challenging societal norms and cultural conventions.

Arterton on Barbara Parker and Industry Prejudice

Arterton, while discussing her role, highlighted the relevance of her character, particularly the struggles women faced in the comedy industry during the '60s. Drawing parallels with her own experiences, she shared her encounters with industry prejudice. Speaking of the efforts she invested in her portrayal, Arterton revealed that she worked with a voice coach to master the Blackpool accent, further strengthening her connection with Barbara.

The first series of 'Funny Woman' aired in February 2023, and fans eagerly await the new season, set to arrive on Sky Max and the streaming service NOW in 2024.