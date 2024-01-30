Gemini Names Saad Ahmed as New Head of Asia Pacific

In a strategic move to bolster its foothold in the Asia Pacific region, New York-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has appointed Saad Ahmed as its new Head of Asia Pacific (APAC). The position was previously held by Jeremy Ng, who stepped down in December 2021. With this appointment, Gemini looks to capitalize on Ahmed's expertise in scaling technology-focused ventures, honed over two decades in the APAC market.

Steering Gemini's Expansion in APAC

As the helm of Gemini's APAC operations, Ahmed's primary responsibility lies in strengthening the company's presence in the region. His strategies will revolve around expanding its user base and familiarizing various institutions with Gemini's diversified range of products and services. Furthermore, Ahmed will be tasked with overseeing the profitability and growth within the APAC region, an area that has shown tremendous potential for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

A Veteran in Technology-driven Enterprises

Ahmed's appointment comes at a time when Gemini is forming strategic plans to expand its Singapore team to over 100 and establish an engineering base in India. His rich experience in leading companies like Uber and Grab in the region will be pivotal for Gemini's expansion. As a founding member of Uber in India, Ahmed played a significant role in scaling the ride-hailing giant in the subcontinent. His tenure at Grab, leading Business Development in Southeast Asia, further attests to his ability to grow businesses in the region.

Waiting for Regulatory Approvals

While Gemini is eager to amplify its operations in APAC, it is still awaiting the green light from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to operate in the island nation. With Ahmed at the helm, the company is optimistic about its future prospects in the APAC region and its ability to navigate the complex regulatory landscape.