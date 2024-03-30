Geeling Ching Reveals Top New Zealand Travel Tips for Asian Tourists, Highlights Cultural Insights

Tall and willowy, Geeling Ching, once a muse for David Bowie, now offers her unique perspective on New Zealand tourism, especially for Asian visitors. As the operations manager of Auckland's Soul Bar & Bistro, Ching combines her Chinese heritage and local knowledge to advise tourists on embracing the relaxed Kiwi lifestyle while exploring New Zealand's breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural experiences.

Advertisment

Embrace the Pace

Ching emphasizes the importance of patience and relaxation for Asian tourists accustomed to the hustle of cities like Hong Kong. She assures that while the service in New Zealand is exceptional, it's delivered in a laid-back manner that reflects the country's overall ethos. This advice is crucial in helping visitors adjust their expectations and fully immerse themselves in the Kiwi way of life.

Must-Visit Destinations

Advertisment

Among Ching's recommendations are Waiheke Island for its pristine beaches and vineyards, and Huka Lodge for its luxurious accommodations and historical significance. She also highlights the Bay of Islands for its deep cultural connections with the Māori people and suggests explorations of Hawke's Bay's wine country, Rotorua's geothermal wonders, and the alpine beauty of Wanaka. For those interested in history, Arrowtown's Chinese settlement offers a poignant look into the past.

Culinary Delights

Ching doesn't shy away from recommending New Zealand's culinary scene, particularly highlighting Huami, a high-end Chinese restaurant in Auckland, and the annual <a href="https://www.scmp.com/magazines/post-magazine/travel/article/3257053