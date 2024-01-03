en English
BNN Newsroom

GE Transforms Indoor Cooking with the New Profile Smart Indoor Smoker

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
GE Transforms Indoor Cooking with the New Profile Smart Indoor Smoker

Transforming the culinary landscape, General Electric (GE) has unveiled a groundbreaking addition to kitchen appliances – the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. With the introduction of this innovative product, GE has brought the joys of barbecuing to the interior space, revolutionizing indoor cooking.

Revolutionizing Indoor Smoking

The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker, unlike traditional smokers, is designed exclusively for indoor use. Its integral feature, the Active Smoke Filtration technology, transforms real wood smoke into flavor-infused warm air, addressing the challenge of smoke inhalation indoors. This smoker uses tight gaskets and seals to confine the smoke, while the Smoke and Hold feature keeps food warm for up to 24 hours.

Smart Control and Convenience

Adding to its innovation, the indoor smoker offers smart control capabilities. The SmartHQ phone app facilitates remote monitoring and control of the smoker, allowing users to adjust settings and keep a watchful eye on their cooking process, even from the comfort of their beds. This smoker provides preset food settings, custom temperature control, and adjustable smoke intensity, setting a new standard for convenience in cooking appliances.

Availability and Pricing

The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is available nationwide at a retail price of $999. With the purchase, customers receive an accompanying cookbook and initial wooden pellets, enabling immediate use of the smoker. However, additional pellets to continue the smoking process will need to be purchased separately.

The GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker symbolizes a significant leap in the evolution of kitchen appliances. By marrying technology with culinary artistry, GE has created an appliance that not only enhances the cooking experience but also brings the authentic flavor of outdoor grilling into the home.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

