GCC Countries Showcase Significant Digitalisation Strides: E-Performance Index 2023

In an era where digitalisation defines global competitiveness, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are making significant strides, as evidenced by the GCC E-Performance Index 2023. Conducted by Orient Planet Research and Abdul Kader Al Kamli, an ICT Expert and Independent Researcher, the Index amalgamates data from five global benchmarks: the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI), Network Readiness Index (NRI), Government AI Readiness Index (GAR), Global Innovation Index (GII), and UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI). This comprehensive assessment of the GCC nations’ digital performance throws light on the region’s focus on cybersecurity, 5G technology, innovation, and technological advancement.

UAE Leads the Digital Charge

Emerging as the digital powerhouse in the region, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) excels across all indices. It is closely followed by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. The UAE’s impressive performance underscores its commitment to fostering a technologically advanced and sustainable economy. The country’s focus on digital transformation, smart city initiatives, and the deployment of 5G technology is driving robust growth in the ICT sector.

Transforming Industries through Digitalisation

The ongoing digital transformation in the GCC countries is set to revolutionise several industries, including healthcare, transportation, and energy. The deployment of advanced technologies and increasing connectivity is expected to create a more efficient and technologically advanced environment. In particular, the region’s focus on cybersecurity is noteworthy. Governments and private entities are investing heavily in measures to secure data and infrastructure, thereby supporting the growth of emerging technologies.

Qatar: Fostering Economic and Social Good through ICT

Qatar, although ranking lower in the Index, has made significant strides in digital transformation. By enhancing competitiveness and attracting investment, the country is harnessing ICT to foster economic and social good. With a cloud-first policy and an advanced e-Government strategy, Qatar announced the Digital Factory initiative to improve government digital services. Qatar’s efforts are indicative of the GCC nations’ overarching emphasis on innovation and technological advancement, as reflected in their performance in the various indices.