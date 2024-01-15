Gaza’s Sheikh Radwan Pond: A Looming Flood Crisis Amid Conflict

The imminent threat of flooding from the Sheikh Radwan pond in Gaza City has triggered alarm amidst an ongoing conflict. An atmospheric depression has resulted in heavy rainfall across the Gaza Strip, pushing the pond, the area’s primary rainwater collection point, to its brink. Compounding this situation is the contamination of the pond with sewage, a consequence of the Israeli army’s destruction of sewage lines.

Paralyzed Municipal Services

Amid the crisis, the Gaza Municipality has found itself incapacitated. The Israeli army’s targeting of its equipment and headquarters has crippled its ability to maintain basic services or efficiently drain the Sheikh Radwan pond. The situation is further exacerbated by a fuel shortage since November, depriving the pumps that discharge water to the seashore of their vital power source.

Residents Fear Impending Disaster

Hosni Muhanna, a spokesperson for the Gaza Municipality, has voiced concerns over the pond’s rising water levels. The possibility of an overflow threatens to submerge hundreds of homes in sewage, potentially sparking significant health and environmental crises. Residents of the Al-Manara neighborhood, including Muhammad Al-Khudari and Nael Al-Yaziji, have shared their fears of the impending disaster, haunted by memories of past instances when the pond’s overflow wreaked havoc.

Calls for International Intervention

Al-Khudari has pleaded with Arab countries for their assistance in addressing the recurrent flooding issues. Al-Yaziji, on the other hand, has appealed for international relief for Gaza’s residents and necessities like fuel to operate the pumps. These pleas echo against a backdrop of ongoing violence in the region, with Israel conducting air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by a Palestinian resistance group. This conflict has inflicted substantial casualties among Palestinians, displaced countless individuals, and inflicted massive infrastructural damage in Gaza.