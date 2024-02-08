Gaza's Newton: The 15-Year-Old Bringing Hope Through Wind Power

In the heart of Gaza, where conflict and displacement have become an unwelcome norm, a beacon of hope emerges from the most unexpected of places. Hussam Al-Attar, a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager, has ingeniously crafted a windmill from scrap materials, providing a semblance of normalcy and comfort to the thousands living in displacement shelters.

Advertisment

The Spark of Ingenuity

Born amidst the chaos of war and raised in the shadow of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Hussam Al-Attar's life has been far from ordinary. However, it was his love for his twin nephews that spurred him to make a difference. The harsh living conditions in the displacement shelters, with frequent power disruptions and no access to basic amenities, left Hussam yearning to provide some comfort to his young family members.

Inspired by his natural knack for repurposing scrap materials, Hussam embarked on a mission to create a sustainable source of electricity for his family. After days of tinkering and experimenting, he successfully built a windmill using a dynamo and blades, harnessing the power of the wind to generate electricity. This innovative solution not only provided light to their tent but also allowed them to charge their devices, offering a small yet significant improvement in their daily lives.

Advertisment

A Symbol of Resilience and Hope

Hussam's windmill has become a symbol of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. As word spread about his creation, he was affectionately dubbed "Gaza's Newton" by his community. Encouraged by the positive response, Hussam went on to create fans capable of generating electricity using power generators, further expanding the reach of his innovation.

The situation in Rafah, where Hussam and his family reside, remains dire. Over 85 percent of Gaza's population, amounting to 1.9 million Palestinians, have been displaced since October 7. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with 27,840 Palestinians reported killed and 67,317 wounded since the beginning of the hostilities. Around 8,000 individuals remain missing, presumed buried under the rubble of their homes.

Advertisment

The violence has also led to the largest mass exodus in Palestine since the 1948 Nakba, with almost two million people fleeing to Rafah. The overcrowded city now faces a public and mental health disaster, as described by UN officials. Despite these overwhelming odds, Hussam's determination to contribute positively to his community remains unwavering.

A Call for Support

As Hussam's story gains traction, he has expressed a desire to lift the blockade on Gaza, rebuild homes, and receive support to further his education in electrical engineering. With the world's attention focused on his remarkable achievements, Hussam hopes to inspire others and demonstrate the power of ingenuity and determination to make a difference in even the most challenging circumstances.

As the sun sets on another day in Gaza, the wind continues to blow, spinning the blades of Hussam's windmill and providing a glimmer of hope for the future. In the face of unimaginable hardship, Hussam Al-Attar's story serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the human will and the power of innovation to transform lives.