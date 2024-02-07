Gaten Matarazzo Suggests Increasing Death Toll in 'Stranger Things' Could Raise Show's Stakes

In an unexpected turn of events, popular actor Gaten Matarazzo, known for his role as Dustin in the hit television series 'Stranger Things', opined that the show could benefit from a greater death toll among its main characters. His statement, made during the recent MegaCon Orlando, implies that such a strategy could effectively elevate the tension and overall stakes of the series.

Character Security Vs. Narrative Tension

According to Matarazzo, the main characters of 'Stranger Things' seem to exist within a bubble of relative safety. This security, he posits, could be hindering the series from reaching its full potential in terms of suspense and unpredictability. His argument rests on the premise that if viewers are made to feel that any character could be killed off at any moment, it would significantly heighten the tension and stakes of the show.

Impact of Character Deaths

Despite Matarazzo's viewpoint, thus far, the original main cast has remained almost untouched by death. The closest call was with Sadie Sink's character, Max Mayfield, who found herself comatose at the end of season 4. However, the Duffer Brothers, creators of the show, have confirmed that Max is alive, albeit severely injured. Other characters like Barb, Bob, Billy, and Eddie have faced death in past seasons, evoking considerable reactions from fans.

Upcoming Final Season

Producer Shawn Levy has hinted at 'emotional moments' in the upcoming final season, without specifying whether this implies character deaths. Interestingly, actress Maya Hawke, who portrays Robin, expressed interest in a dramatic exit from the show. She also voiced appreciation for the Duffer Brothers' tendency to retain characters that they and the audience have grown to love. As 'Stranger Things' gears up for its fifth season, which is currently in production, fans worldwide wait eagerly for the final chapter in the saga.