Gary Goldsmith's Celebrity Big Brother Appearance Sparks Royal Concerns

Gary Goldsmith, uncle of Princess Kate, is set to take the spotlight in the upcoming Celebrity Big Brother house, a decision that has set off alarms within the realm of royal experts. Known for his controversial past and candid opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan, Goldsmith's participation in the reality show has been confirmed following a deal with ITV, despite the concerns over potential embarrassment for the Royal Family.

Goldsmith: The Royal Family's Outspoken Associate

Gary Goldsmith, a recruitment consultant and millionaire, has often been described as confident and outspoken. Renowned for his readiness to discuss any topic, including his views on Harry and Meghan, Goldsmith's forthcoming appearance on Celebrity Big Brother is perceived as a potential risk for the Royal Family. His close ties to the royals, including his role as an usher at his sister's wedding and presence at Princess Kate's wedding to Prince William, have given his words a weight that could be problematic.

Concerns over Royal Embarrassment

Goldsmith's impending entry into the reality TV world comes at a time when Princess Kate is recovering from abdominal surgery and King Charles from prostate surgery. The potential for Goldsmith's participation to add to their stress is a significant concern among royal observers. Moreover, Goldsmith's history of legal issues, including a 2017 arrest and charge for assault, adds to the apprehension over his participation in the show.

Doubts on Show's Popularity and Royal Distraction

Renowned royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams expressed doubts about Goldsmith's potential influence on the show's popularity, labeling him as the "family black sheep". He suggests that Goldsmith's comments, while potentially captivating for the audience, could be unhelpful in the context of the Royal Family's current health concerns. As Princess Kate plans to resume work from her bed post-surgery and the Royal Family addresses their health issues, Goldsmith's entrance into the reality TV limelight could prove an unwelcome distraction.