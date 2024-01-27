Garret Greenfield: From Dual FCS Champion to NFL Prospect

Reigning from South Dakota State, offensive tackle Garret Greenfield has found himself back in Frisco, Texas, for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl. This is a familiar ground for Greenfield, who recently visited as part of the team that secured the FCS national championship, not once but twice, consecutively. His decision to forego the draft after their first championship, instead choosing to be part of another victorious season, was spurred by his deep connection to the team and staff, and an unwavering desire to etch his name in history once more.

Transition from Right to Left Tackle

During his college tenure, Greenfield underwent a significant transition, moving from right tackle to left. This shift posed an initial challenge, but as the season unfolded, it became a more natural part of his game. His performance in the national championship game served as a testament to his refined skills, adeptly handling the left tackle position.

Increasing Versatility for NFL

Today, Greenfield stands confident in his ability to play both tackle positions. Keen to enhance his value for the NFL, he is open to learning new positions and increasing his versatility. His robust record of playing in 55 consecutive games since bouncing back from a high school ACL tear speaks volumes about his durability and resilience.

Enhancing Run Blocking Abilities

With his sights set on the NFL, Greenfield is now focusing on amplifying his run blocking abilities. He has already begun engaging with the Pittsburgh Steelers' staff, hinting at potential interest from the team. As Greenfield steps onto the field for the Shrine Bowl, he is very much the player to watch, his performance potentially determining his future in the NFL.