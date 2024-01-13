en English
BNN Newsroom

Garda Forces in Rural Ireland: Strained Resources and a Spike in Road Fatalities

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Garda Forces in Rural Ireland: Strained Resources and a Spike in Road Fatalities

The rural regions of Ireland have experienced a substantial decline in the number of Garda officers assigned to road policing, with Cavan-Monaghan marking the sharpest drop. Over the past decade, the area has seen a 58% fall in the Garda force, from 38 officers in 2009 to just 16 by 2023. This reduction has co-occurred with a spike in road fatalities in Cavan, witnessing the highest number of deaths in the past ten years with a total of six in 2023.

Widespread Reduction in Road Policing

However, the impact of this reduction is not exclusive to Cavan-Monaghan. Neighboring regions have also felt the consequences, with Sligo-Leitrim’s Garda force halved and Donegal’s cut by a fifth during the same period. The Dublin Metropolitan Region East has experienced the most substantial decrease with a 72% reduction in Garda officers.

Strained Resources Amid Rising Crime

These figures come to the fore as the local division plans to set up a Divisional Drug Unit. The unit will consist of two separate factions for Cavan and Monaghan, each equipped with one sergeant and four Garda officers. However, the recruitment for these units originates from an already stretched police force. Out of 151 new officers inducted last month, only one was assigned to the Cavan-Monaghan-Louth division. At present, 348 Garda recruits are undergoing training at the Garda College.

Questions of Safety on the Greenway

In a separate incident, a 55-year old man tragically lost his life last July when he slipped and fell into the Castlebar River at Fortlands, supposedly slipping through a hedge while navigating towards his home on a section of the Greenway. The Coroner for the District of Mayo recorded a verdict of accidental death. The Garda has since been in contact with Mayo County Council to address safety concerns raised by the man’s family, suggesting the implementation of stronger fencing and CCTV along the Greenway.

