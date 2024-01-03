en English
BNN Newsroom

Ganderbal District Administration Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
The Ganderbal District Administration has taken decisive action against illegal constructions and encroachments, conducting a major demolition operation in various regions, including Margund, Satrina, and Doctors Colony Prang. The drive, headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kangan, the Executive Engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), the Tehsildar of Kangan, and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kangan, has sent a clear message to those who defy building regulations.

Unyielding Stand Against Unlawful Constructions

The administration has shown zero tolerance towards anyone involved in illegal construction activities, issuing stern warnings against potential violators. Several structures, including a two-story building that violated the Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh High Court’s order prohibiting any construction within 100 meters of Nalla Sindh, were dismantled. This action is a firm indication of the administration’s commitment to enforcing the law and maintaining order.

Legal Action Against Violators

Beyond the demolition, the district administration has also initiated legal action against those who have built unlawfully along the Sindh Nallah and other locations within the district. The move demonstrates the administration’s determination to uphold the law and protect the rights of the community at large. Violators, they stress, will face the full force of the law.

Preserving the Environment and Upholding Legal Protocols

Locals have reported ongoing illegal constructions along the Srinagar-Laha highway, threatening the ecologically sensitive areas surrounding Nallah Sindh. The district administration’s steadfast stance against encroachments on both banks of Nallah Sindh and khacharai land sends a strong signal against unauthorized structures. Their actions underscore the importance of environmental preservation and adherence to legal protocols. The local community has welcomed these decisive actions, expressing hope that the initiative will curb unchecked construction activities endangering the environment.

In conclusion, the Ganderbal District Administration’s actions resonate with their commitment to upholding the law, protecting the environment, and preserving the rights and interests of the community. Their firm stance against illegal construction and encroachment is a testament to their dedication to maintaining order and safeguarding the district’s future.

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

