Ganderbal District Administration Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions

The Ganderbal District Administration has taken decisive action against illegal constructions and encroachments, conducting a major demolition operation in various regions, including Margund, Satrina, and Doctors Colony Prang. The drive, headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kangan, the Executive Engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), the Tehsildar of Kangan, and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kangan, has sent a clear message to those who defy building regulations.

Unyielding Stand Against Unlawful Constructions

The administration has shown zero tolerance towards anyone involved in illegal construction activities, issuing stern warnings against potential violators. Several structures, including a two-story building that violated the Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh High Court’s order prohibiting any construction within 100 meters of Nalla Sindh, were dismantled. This action is a firm indication of the administration’s commitment to enforcing the law and maintaining order.

Legal Action Against Violators

Beyond the demolition, the district administration has also initiated legal action against those who have built unlawfully along the Sindh Nallah and other locations within the district. The move demonstrates the administration’s determination to uphold the law and protect the rights of the community at large. Violators, they stress, will face the full force of the law.

Preserving the Environment and Upholding Legal Protocols

Locals have reported ongoing illegal constructions along the Srinagar-Laha highway, threatening the ecologically sensitive areas surrounding Nallah Sindh. The district administration’s steadfast stance against encroachments on both banks of Nallah Sindh and khacharai land sends a strong signal against unauthorized structures. Their actions underscore the importance of environmental preservation and adherence to legal protocols. The local community has welcomed these decisive actions, expressing hope that the initiative will curb unchecked construction activities endangering the environment.

In conclusion, the Ganderbal District Administration’s actions resonate with their commitment to upholding the law, protecting the environment, and preserving the rights and interests of the community. Their firm stance against illegal construction and encroachment is a testament to their dedication to maintaining order and safeguarding the district’s future.