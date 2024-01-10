Gallatin Crosswaters Estate: A Harmonious Marriage of Luxury and Nature

Imagine a serene enclave nestled amidst the rugged contours of Montana, where the vast expanse of Gallatin Valley lies before you, framed by towering mountains. This is precisely what you encounter at the Gallatin Crosswaters Estate, a luxurious property located in Manhattan, Montana. The estate has now been listed for sale, with a hefty price tag of $17.75 million, a testament to its opulence and captivating landscape.

A Panoramic Retreat

The Gallatin Crosswaters Estate sprawls across 320 acres, cradling its residents in the lap of nature. Its positioning offers breath-taking views of the Gallatin Valley and the mountainous surroundings, creating a panoramic retreat. But, the real allure of this property lies not just in its enchanting surroundings, but also in its architectural brilliance.

Architectural Excellence

The estate's main lodge, a beacon of contemporary design, is fully furnished and perched on a rock ledge, offering a captivating view of the valley and the nearby river. The architecture of the estate is a unique blend of modern and rustic elements, effortlessly integrating the buildings with the natural landscape. This juxtaposition of sophistication with ruggedness caters to both outdoor enthusiasts and luxury seekers, making for a truly unique living experience.

Immersive Luxury Cabins

Further enhancing the estate's appeal are two contemporary cabins, each a one-room marvel featuring sodded roofing and expansive glass walls. These cabins, strategically placed upslope from the lodge, offer immersive nature experiences while ensuring luxurious comfort. The large glass walls frame picturesque views, elevating the ambiance within and blurring the lines between the interior and the exterior. From these cabins, the estate's residents can marvel at the beauty of the Gallatin Valley from a vantage point, adding a new dimension to luxury living.

The estate also includes additional amenities such as a toy barn, two 'rustic cabins', and a private bridge. The listing is held by Tim Murphy, and Manhattan is situated about 20 miles northwest of Bozeman. With its stunning views, architectural excellence, and a blend of modern and folksy architecture, the Gallatin Crosswaters Estate stands as a testament to the harmonious marriage of luxury and nature.