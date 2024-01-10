en English
BNN Newsroom

Funko Turns Wednesdays into Mini Release Events for Collectors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Funko Turns Wednesdays into Mini Release Events for Collectors

The collectible world is abuzz with Funko’s innovative approach to releasing their coveted Pop figures. Every Wednesday, the company releases a new set of figures, often without extensive publicity, causing many collectors to miss out on these releases. The releases span a broad spectrum of themes, ranging from pop culture icons, beloved characters from movies and series, to exclusive items available only through specific retailers or as Funko Shop exclusives.

Tracking the Waves of Funko Pop Releases

To make it easier for fans and collectors to keep up with these releases, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the latest waves of Funko Pop releases along with pre-order links. This list will be updated regularly as new figures are added. Among the releases are characters from globally popular franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, DC, a host of anime series, and many more.

Pre-orders and Exclusive Deals

Pre-orders for these collectibles typically kick off around midday ET and wrap up by afternoon. To add to the excitement, there are also various sales and exclusive deals up for grabs. These include ‘buy one, get one 50% off’ offers and discounts on orders exceeding certain amounts. Collectors can also look forward to items like 8-Bit versions, glow-in-the-dark variants, and Funko Soda collectibles.

Pre-order Schedule and Noteworthy Releases

The schedule of pre-orders is quite detailed, with specific dates and items that were available for pre-order. Notable among these are Funko Pops from series and movies like ‘The Godfather Part II’, ‘Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary’, ‘The Mandalorian’, and a slew of others. As Funko continues to turn Wednesdays into mini release events for collectors, the anticipation for what’s next in their lineup keeps fans on their toes.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

