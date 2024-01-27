Fulham vs Newcastle United: FA Cup Clash and Team Updates

Fulham and Newcastle United, two teams with a rich history of competition, are once again preparing to lock horns in the FA Cup's fourth round. The match is slated to take place at Craven Cottage, a venue known for its high-voltage football encounters. Newcastle United, fresh off a third-round triumph over Sunderland, are looking to carry their momentum forward into this upcoming clash.
Team Updates and Injuries
While the anticipation for the team lineups and match progression mounts, Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe, has confirmed some key updates regarding his squad. Jacob Murphy, a player known for his agility and game-changing ability, has made a return to training. However, Howe was quick to clarify that players like Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, and Joe Willock are still on the recovery path and will not be available for selection in the imminent game.
No New Signings for Newcastle
Despite the winter break, Newcastle United have been relatively quiet in terms of player signings. The club has not integrated any new players into the squad this month, indicating a level of confidence in their current roster's ability to tackle the challenges ahead.
Anticipation for the Clash
The match is set to kick off at 7pm and will be broadcast on ITV4 for those wanting to catch every moment of the action. The Newcastle team, although dealing with injury concerns, is resolute in its aim to progress to the fifth round and potentially lift the coveted FA Cup trophy. The upcoming battle in west London promises to be a thrilling affair, with post-match analysis likely to focus on the strategic gameplay and individual performances that could determine the outcome of this FA Cup fixture.