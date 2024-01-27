Fukushima: A Journey through Japan's Historic Sake Breweries

Fukushima Prefecture, a historical region in Japan, has long been celebrated for its sake production, a legacy dating back to the samurai of Aizu 300 years ago. The region's cool climate and pristine mountain spring water create an ideal environment for the cultivation of rice and koji, essential ingredients in the creation of sake. Following the devastating earthquake and nuclear disaster of 2011, the region has made a remarkable recovery, with its sake declared radiation-free and safe for consumption.

A Journey Through History and Flavor

Visitors to Fukushima can embark on an enlightening journey exploring the region's centuries-old breweries. Here, traditional techniques meet modern innovations, offering a unique insight into the art of sake brewing. Noteworthy breweries include Daishichi, known for its use of the traditional kimoto method, resulting in a sake with a deep umami flavor. Okunomatsu, founded in 1716, offers a contrasting experience with its more refreshing sake varieties.

Aizuwakamatsu: A City of Tradition and Innovation

In the historical city of Aizuwakamatsu, travellers can visit Tsurunoe Shuzō, a brewery with a female head brewer. This is a testament to the progressive nature of the region, as brewing was traditionally a male-dominated industry. Suehiro Shuzō, once the official sake supplier to the Meiji emperor, is also located in this city. The brewery is renowned for using the yamahai fermentation method to create its distinctive sake.

Food and Sake: A Perfect Pairing

Beyond the breweries, Fukushima offers a diverse range of dining options to complement its sake. Kagota is known for its unique dishes like shark and horse sashimi, while the century-old Cuisine Inn Tagoto ryokan offers a traditional experience. Visitors can start their day with a traditional wappa meshi breakfast at Cuisine Inn before visiting Hiroki Shuzō, famed for its Junmai Namazume. Akebono Shuzō, catering to a younger audience, presents innovative drinks such as yogurt sake, showcasing the versatility and evolving tastes of this traditional beverage.