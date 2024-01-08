en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Accidents

Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.’s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
In an unprecedented event, the United States’ first attempt to land on the moon in over half a century suffered a significant setback when a critical fuel leak occurred in Astrobotic Technology’s spacecraft, Peregrine, shortly after its launch on Monday. This has cast a shadow over the planned February 23 moon landing, a mission that would mark a milestone not only for the nation but for private space exploration as well.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine: A Hope for Private Lunar Exploration

Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology, in its ambitious endeavor to pioneer private lunar exploration, has been met with a formidable hurdle. Their uncrewed lander, Peregrine, developed a critical fuel leak approximately seven hours into the mission. Despite the setback, the team managed to orient the lander towards the sun to charge its batteries while evaluating the failure of the propulsion system. This mission, if successful, would have marked the first U.S. soft landing since the Apollo missions and the first by a private company, setting a precedent for future private spaceflights.

Implications for the Artemis Program

The mission is part of NASA’s grand Artemis program, envisioning future human missions to the moon. The Artemis program involves multiple countries and private companies like SpaceX, aiming for astronaut missions to the moon later this decade. The incident with Peregrine has implications not only for Astrobotic Technology, which has a $108 million contract with NASA but also for the broader goals of the Artemis program.

ULA’s Vulcan Rocket: A New Contender in Satellite Launch Market

The launch was also significant for the United Launch Alliance (ULA), marking the first flight of the Vulcan rocket. This new rocket aims to compete with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 in the satellite launch market. While the first flight of the Vulcan was marred by Peregrine’s fuel leak, the incident offers an opportunity for both ULA and Astrobotic to learn and innovate for future missions.

As Astrobotic Technology evaluates alternative mission profiles, the world watches in anticipation, aware that the success or failure of this mission will influence the future of private lunar exploration and NASA’s Artemis program. Despite the setback, the spirit of exploration and human ambition remains undeterred, as another U.S. company, Houston-based Intuitive Machines, is scheduled to launch a similar lander in February. The journey to the moon continues, one giant leap at a time.

0
