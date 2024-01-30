FTD Construction Declares Liquidation: Ricky Hirsch's Empire Under Scrutiny

In a significant blow to Western Australia's construction industry, FTD Construction Pty Ltd, owned by flamboyant property developer Ricky Hirsch, has declared liquidation. This development trails the denial of FTD Construction's building contractor registration renewal by the state's Building Services Board in September, citing apprehensions about the firm's financial health and project management capabilities.

FTD Construction's Downfall

Known for his opulent lifestyle, Hirsch, who held complete ownership of FTD Construction, has always maintained that the company was in a robust financial position and had overcome all prior issues. However, the revocation of registration left homeowners with the option of claiming home indemnity insurance for incomplete or defective work, while investors found themselves facing substantial losses.

FTD Construction, specializing in modular building, had made bold claims of significantly reducing construction time and waste. Unfortunately, these promises have now been buried under the debris of the company's breakdown.

Hirsch's Other Ventures

Despite the liquidation of FTD Construction, Hirsch's other enterprise, FTD Developments, continues to operate, promoting ongoing large-scale projects and investment opportunities. Yet, many investors are voicing their concerns, alleging substantial financial losses, including their superannuation funds, after being lured by Hirsch's luxurious lifestyle and lofty promises.

ASIC's Interest in FTD Developments

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has reportedly taken an interest in FTD Developments. On the back of this increased scrutiny, Hirsch has proactively made settlement proposals to a number of investors. Whether these moves will appease the disgruntled investors and assuage the concerns of the regulatory body remains to be seen.