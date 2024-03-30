FRSC Urges Motorists to Follow Traffic Rules for a Safe Easter Celebration

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has issued an important reminder to motorists and road users across the country as the Easter celebrations approach. FRSC Corps Marshal Dauda Biu, in a recent statement, emphasized the critical need for adherence to road safety measures during the festivities to mitigate the risk of accidents and ensure the safety of lives and properties.

Embracing Safety and Compassion

In his message, Biu highlighted the teachings of love and compassion that Easter embodies, urging the public to reflect these values in their driving habits. He pointed out that many accidents on the nation's highways could be prevented if individuals practiced patience and consideration for others, in line with the exemplary life of Jesus Christ. The call to action is not just a reminder of road safety guidelines but a plea for motorists to embody the spirit of the season in their behavior on the roads.

Proactive Measures and Public Cooperation

The FRSC has taken several steps to ensure the safety of the public during this busy travel season. Commanding officers across the country have been put on high alert to provide necessary support to the public and respond promptly to emergencies. Biu also called for public collaboration with the FRSC's ongoing campaigns for safer roads, urging individuals to report any road emergencies or unsafe conditions they encounter. This collaborative approach underscores the FRSC's commitment to reducing road crashes and creating a safer road environment for everyone.

Special Prayers and Continued Vigilance

Aside from the safety advisories, Biu encouraged Christians and all members of the public to offer special prayers for the country during this period. While the focus is on celebrating the resurrection of Christ, it is also a time to pray for national peace and unity. As the country gears up for a busy Easter period, the FRSC's message is clear: safety should be everyone's priority. By following traffic rules, being patient and considerate on the roads, and cooperating with road safety agencies, everyone can contribute to a safer and more enjoyable Easter celebration.

As we celebrate this Easter, let us not forget the importance of road safety. The FRSC's reminder is a call to action for all of us to play our part in ensuring our roads are safe. By doing so, we honor the spirit of the season and contribute to the well-being of our communities.