Frozen Assets Festival: Celebrating Winter, Emphasizing Lake Conservation

The Frozen Assets Festival, an annual community event held on Lake Mendota, unfolded once more with a plethora of winter activities, undeterred by the thin ice conditions, a result of unseasonably warm weather. Despite the frosty name, the festival, organized by Madison's Clean Lakes Alliance, was ablaze with activities designed to engage all ages and foster a deeper connection with the lake and its surroundings.

Fun and Fitness on the Frozen Assets Festival

Replacing the traditional 5K run/walk, this year's festival introduced a winter workout, offering participants a new way to embrace the icy conditions while promoting fitness. The festival also showcased movie screenings, ice skating, kite-flying demonstrations, and even science presentations, creating a diverse blend of entertainment and education. The Wisconsin Kiter's Club illuminated the evening with their mesmerizing kite-flying sessions, adding a touch of magic to the winter landscape.

Engaging the Community, Protecting the Lake

However, the Frozen Assets Festival was more than just a celebration of winter. It served as a crucial reminder of the importance of the lakes, particularly amidst shifting weather patterns. Not only did the festival ignite a sense of community, but it also underscored the need for ongoing protection and conservation efforts for Lake Mendota. Participants had the opportunity to meet Bucky Badger, engage in snowshoeing, and even view the historical Mary B. Iceboat, further deepening their bond with the lake and its heritage.

From Fundraising to Friend-raising

At its core, the Frozen Assets Festival functioned as a significant fundraiser, friend-raiser, and fun-raiser. The event typically generates over $100,000 for the Clean Lakes Alliance, supporting their water quality improvement projects. This year's festival also featured unique events such as the 'Frozen Lakes' 101 Science Caf, the Clean Lakes Alliance Donor Social, and an early packet pickup for the 5K. All these were aimed at fostering community participation and contributing to the larger goal of lake preservation.