BNN Newsroom

‘From’ Wraps Up Season Two with a Thrilling Finale, Renewed for a Third Season

By:
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
In a thrilling finale of its second season, the supernatural TV series ‘From’ has left its viewers grappling with a slew of questions and a myriad of theories. The storyline centers around the Matthews family and other inhabitants of a peculiar town encircled by a forest teeming with hostile beings. The series, renowned for its chilling mysteries and horror elements, has once more delivered an ending that has left audiences on the edge of their seats.

Unfolding Mysteries and Emerging Heroes

A significant turn of events in the season finale saw Tabitha, portrayed by Catalina Sandino Moreno, escaping the town after being pushed off a lighthouse by a young boy dressed in white. This seemingly malevolent character has, surprisingly, assisted certain individuals, including Tabitha, who wakes up in a hospital in the real world. Furthermore, the character Jade stumbles upon a potential ritual site and comes across a cryptic symbol possibly linked to the town’s enigmas.

‘From’ – A Tapestry of Emotions and Mysteries

‘From’ has drawn comparisons to ‘Lost’, resonating with themes of hope, fear, isolation, death, and faith, while providing more solutions to its mysteries. MGM+ has renewed the series for a third season, which pledges to address numerous unresolved questions, such as the town’s nature, the lighthouse’s significance, and the role of the mysterious child in white.

What Lies Ahead

Details regarding the premiere date for the third season are yet to be announced, but it is currently under production. ‘From’ is available for streaming on MGM+ and Prime Video and has been recommended for fans of survival horror and shows akin to ‘Silent Hill’.

0
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

