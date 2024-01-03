From Streets to Hope: Ex-Addict Raises Funds for Homelessness by Rough Sleeping

Richard Roncero, a 39-year-old former cocaine addict turned philanthropist, has raised a staggering £80,000 for his homelessness charity, Steps to Hope, by launching a unique campaign. The campaign involves Roncero himself braving the harsh realities of life on the streets in some of the UK’s largest cities. Steps to Hope is an Edinburgh-based charity that Roncero established following his own recovery, nine years ago. The organization is dedicated to providing support to individuals grappling with homelessness and addiction.

From Addiction to Advocacy

Richard’s personal journey, from the throes of addiction and homelessness to starting a family and leading a charity, is a testament to his strength and determination. His transformation also serves as a beacon of hope for those still battling addiction, illustrating that recovery is possible and that there is life beyond addiction.

A Gritty Campaign for a Noble Cause

The funds raised through the campaign have been earmarked for the charity’s new recovery centre, named Hope House. The centre is intended to serve as a haven for individuals across the UK seeking recovery from addiction. Richard’s campaign is not for the faint-hearted. It involves sleeping in harsh conditions, including enduring the chill of winter in a wet sleeping bag and begging for food.

The Challenges and the Commitment

Despite facing numerous challenges such as being urinated on and feeling disconnected from society, Roncero remains firm in his commitment to his eight-week journey. His itinerary includes stops in Glasgow, Belfast, Cardiff, Blackpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Inverness, and Dundee. Richard’s commitment extends beyond merely raising funds. He is documenting his experiences on social media, seeking to change public perceptions about homelessness and addiction, and shining a light on the harsh realities that those affected face daily.