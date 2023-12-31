en English
BNN Newsroom

From Scandal to Marriage: High-Profile Relationships That Began as Affairs

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:30 am EST
From Scandal to Marriage: High-Profile Relationships That Began as Affairs

In the glamorous world of Hollywood, the path to romance often takes unexpected turns. Some relationships, like that of LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, even begin as clandestine affairs while both parties are wedded to others. Today, we delve into the complex narratives of these love stories that started amidst controversy but continued to flourish, casting a spotlight on the moral conundrums faced by those involved, particularly under the public’s watchful eye.

LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian: The Regretful Beginning

The tale of LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian’s relationship is one steeped in scandal. Both were already married when they started their affair, resulting in a very public fallout and subsequent divorces. Today, Rimes expresses sincere regret about the way her first marriage ended.

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott: From Infidelity to Marriage

Another couple that found love amidst controversy is Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. Their relationship blossomed while they were still entwined in their previous marriages, leading to divorces and, eventually, their own wedding.

Kelsey Grammer & Kayte Walsh: A Reveal on ‘Real Housewives’

The affair between Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh was dramatically unveiled on the reality show ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ This revelation led to Grammer’s divorce from Camille and his subsequent marriage to Walsh.

Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr: From Scandal to Marriage

Country star Jason Aldean was caught in a scandalous affair with Brittany Kerr while still married to Jessica Ussery. Despite a public apology, Aldean divorced Ussery and later married Kerr.

Britney Spears & Kevin Federline: A Love Triangle

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s relationship began amid controversy when Federline’s then-fiancée was pregnant. This complicated love triangle eventually led to their marriage and subsequent split.

Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thornton: An Apology After Affair

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton’s affair began while Thornton was engaged to Laura Dern, leading to their marriage. In an unexpected turn of events, Thornton later publicly apologized to Dern.

These relationships, fraught with scandal and public scrutiny, serve as a reminder of the complexities of love and morality, particularly when they unfurl in the harsh spotlight of fame. The individuals involved not only grapple with their personal lives but also with the public’s perception, navigating through the tumultuous waves of judgment and speculation.

BNN Newsroom
Momen Zellmi

