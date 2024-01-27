From NFL to College Football: Joe DeCamillis' Journey Continues

Joe DeCamillis, a seasoned NFL special teams coordinator, has transitioned from his role with the Los Angeles Rams to an off-field position at the University of Texas. He's now set to bring his vast expertise to South Carolina, where he will continue to serve as a special assistant to the head coach.
A Storied Career in the NFL
With 32 years of experience in the NFL, DeCamillis has built a reputation as an efficient special teams coordinator. His career spans several teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and the Rams. Notably, DeCamillis has two Super Bowl wins under his belt, a testament to the pivotal role he played in his teams' successes.
Revitalizing the Texas Longhorns
In his single season with the Texas Longhorns, DeCamillis proved instrumental in improving the team's special teams performance. He was responsible for all aspects, including place kicking, coverage, returns, and punting. This comprehensive approach significantly aided the Longhorns in securing their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Next Stop: South Carolina
Reports indicate that DeCamillis is set to continue his journey in South Carolina. Here, he will serve in the same capacity, providing valuable insight to head coach Shane Beamer. His focus will be on fine-tuning the minute details of the team's performance, a skillset honed over his long and successful career in the NFL.