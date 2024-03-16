From Graduate to Gourmet: Ayobami Ogunmoroti's Akara Business Triumph in Abuja

Ayobami Ogunmoroti, a BSc holder facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, turned his fate around by starting an akara (bean cake) business in Abuja. Despite initial mockery and having no prior experience, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to learn the craft through YouTube tutorials, resulting in a thriving business recognized for its unique taste and quality.

Embarking on an Entrepreneurial Journey

With a background in Political Science Education from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Ogunmoroti's career path took an unexpected turn when the pandemic hit. Faced with financial difficulties and the need to repay a loan, he was inspired by an old woman selling akara by the roadside. This inspiration, coupled with his determination and the use of online resources, helped him master the art of akara making. Starting his venture in Bayelsa during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program, Ogunmoroti managed to balance his primary assignment duties with his growing business.

Overcoming Challenges and Rebranding

Relocation to Abuja marked a significant turning point for Ogunmoroti. Here, he rebranded his product, moving away from the 'Akara corper' moniker used in Bayelsa. This rebranding effort, along with his unique recipe and presentation, set his akara apart from others in the market. His approach to business, focusing on quality and customer satisfaction, quickly earned him a loyal customer base. Friends and customers played a pivotal role in promoting his business through word-of-mouth, showcasing the power of community support in entrepreneurial success.

Lessons in Resilience and Entrepreneurship

Ogunmoroti's journey from a university graduate to a successful akara seller in Abuja is not just a story of business success; it's a testament to the resilience, adaptability, and entrepreneurial spirit that can lead to success in the face of adversity. His experience highlights the importance of embracing new opportunities, learning new skills, and the impact of community support in achieving entrepreneurial goals. Today, Ogunmoroti's akara business stands as a beacon of hope for many, proving that with determination and hard work, one can overcome challenges and achieve success.

As Ayobami Ogunmoroti continues to serve his delectable bean cakes to the residents of Abuja, his story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere. It demonstrates that success is not just about what you do, but how you adapt, learn, and persevere through challenges. Ogunmoroti's journey from graduate to gourmet is a reminder that sometimes, the path less traveled is filled with opportunities waiting to be seized.