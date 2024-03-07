From Dropout to Beacon of Hope: Susan Nandwa Uplifts Hundreds Through Education and Renewable Energy

Susan Nandwa's journey from a school dropout in 1980 to the head of Save Children of Hope (SCOH) and a director at Bahari Wind Power Project illustrates a remarkable transformation.

Shunned by relatives and having started as a house girl, Nandwa's personal hardships inspired her to aid underprivileged children in Kenya, ensuring they receive education and basic needs. Her story is a testament to resilience and the power of giving back, making significant strides in education and renewable energy sectors.

Empowering the Next Generation

After moving to Nairobi and various jobs, Nandwa's resolve led her to Belgium, where she garnered support to start SCOH in 2008, focusing on aiding children in rural Kenya. The initiative has since seen tremendous success, with hundreds of students from Ebutayi and Eshitoyi primary schools benefiting from meals, uniforms, and educational support. Graduates of the program, like Brian Catonga, now aim to further their studies and emulate Nandwa's philanthropy, highlighting the sustainable impact of her work.

Renewable Energy Ventures

Nandwa's influence extended to the renewable energy sector upon her involvement with the Bahari Wind Power Project, a venture set to bolster Kenya's economy with a 90MW wind plant in Lamu. This project not only showcases Nandwa's diverse capabilities but also her commitment to sustainable development. The anticipation for the moratorium's lift on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) reflects the potential of this project to transform the energy landscape in Kenya and beyond.

Legacy of Philanthropy

Nandwa's philanthropy has not only improved educational outcomes for hundreds but also contributed to community development through renewable energy initiatives. Her story is a beacon of hope for those facing adversity and underscores the impact one individual can have on the lives of many. As Nandwa continues her academic pursuits, her legacy through SCOH and the Bahari Wind Power Project offers a powerful narrative of empowerment and change.